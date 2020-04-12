Joe Taylor, former lead of Quad Cities tourism, dies at 65

For nearly 30 years Taylor was a go-to person for tourism in the Quad City area, working tirelessly to promote the area both locally and regionally.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Joe Taylor, a former leader in the Quad Cities tourism industry, died in a Cedar Rapids hospital Thursday, Dec. 3.

He was 65-years-old.

For nearly 30 years Taylor was a go-to person for tourism in the Quad City area, working tirelessly to promote the area both locally and regionally.

Taylor was the first director of marketing and communications of the Quad City Convention and Visitors Bureau, now Visit Quad Cities, when it was developed in 1990. He was appointed President and CE in 1998. Taylor resigned from the position less than two years ago in 2018.

“His legacy is far-reaching, and we are grateful for all he accomplished throughout his storied career to make the community that he cared for a better place to live and visit," Dave Herrell, President and CEO of Visit Quad Cities said in a statement.

"Joe will be dearly missed, and our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Kathy and their family.”