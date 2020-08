Laura Kowal was last seen at home on Friday around noon.

GALENA, Ill. — A 57-year-old Galena woman has been missing for 3 days now.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Department says Laura Kowal was last seen at her home in rural Galena on Friday around noon.

She's 5'5" and 150 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

The sheriff's office believes she left her home in a white 2016 Honda Pilot, but they don't know where she was going.