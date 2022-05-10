x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Be wary of this phone scam, Jo Daviess County residents

County Sheriff Turner warned the public about a possible phone scam in which the scammer claims your family member is in need of money.

More Videos

JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Ill. — Jo Daviess County Sheriff Kevin Turner is warning the public of a possible telephone scam going on within the county. 

According to a release Tuesday, May 10 from the sheriff's office, the phone scam involves a scammer calling a resident and impersonating a family member who is in need of money. The scam could also involve the scammer claiming to be a lawyer representing a family member in legal trouble and in need of money. 

The scammer will then attempt to convince the person to wire a significant amount of money in order to help the family member in need, according to the sheriff's office.

RELATED: Milan man falls victim to eBay gift card scam while buying car

The public is advised to be extremely cautious if they receive a phone call similar to those reported and not to wire money unless they are completely certain of the recipient's identity.

If someone has experienced a phone call like this, he or she should contact the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office at 815-777-2141. Those outside of the county who have experienced a similar scam should contact their local police department.

Click/tap here for tips to avoid falling victim to scams such as this one.

Download the WQAD News 8 App 
Subscribe to our newsletter 
► Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Related Articles