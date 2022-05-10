Be wary of this phone scam, Jo Daviess County residents

County Sheriff Turner warned the public about a possible phone scam in which the scammer claims your family member is in need of money.

JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Ill. — Jo Daviess County Sheriff Kevin Turner is warning the public of a possible telephone scam going on within the county.

According to a release Tuesday, May 10 from the sheriff's office, the phone scam involves a scammer calling a resident and impersonating a family member who is in need of money. The scam could also involve the scammer claiming to be a lawyer representing a family member in legal trouble and in need of money.

The scammer will then attempt to convince the person to wire a significant amount of money in order to help the family member in need, according to the sheriff's office.

The public is advised to be extremely cautious if they receive a phone call similar to those reported and not to wire money unless they are completely certain of the recipient's identity.