Arsenal JMTC union workers rally against alleged 'illegal' contract

Members from AFGE Local 2119 gathered to protest what they're calling illegal action. The union says Arsenal management imposed a contract without negotiation.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Members of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 2119 gathered in Davenport for an informational picket on April 13.

The union represents more than 400 skilled workers at the arsenal's Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center as painters, machinists, welders and more.

Earlier this month, AFGE claimed management at the arsenal, including Colonel Shari Bennett, had violated the rights of union workers by moving forward with unilaterally instating a contract the union had not agreed to, against the wishes of AFGE members.

The contract in question has not been approved by AFGE negotiators or members.

While the union originally said the new contract would be put in place on April 3, AFGE leaders say the arsenal has now walked that date back and now plans on implementing it on April 23.

On Thursday, April 13, a group of Local 2119 workers gathered at Bechtel Park just outside the Government Bridge's Davenport Gate with signs reading "Proud Public Employee", "Public Employees are Proud to Serve" and "This is Union Busting!"

In a speech, AFGE national President Everett B. Kelley said that forcing a contract that the union hasn't agreed to is a disgrace to the American military.

"The relationship at the Rock Island Arsenal is broken," he said. "It's taken a toll, not just on the employees, but on the members of the military that we serve."

"Morale is gonna get even lower because now they're going to force this contract on 400 plus people. Which isn't fair to any of them," said Tim Russell, chief steward of Local 2119. "We're going to win this unfair labor practice (case) and make them come back to the table."

"They think they can ram the contract down the throats of the members here," Kelley said.

It's been four years since contract negotiations began between AFGE and the arsenal. In that time, the union says at least five contracts have been drafted up, but none have ever been fully approved.

Throughout that time, Russell alleges arsenal management negotiators have changed entire sections and paragraphs within those contracts without alerting the union.

"They've actually tried to slip in changes that weren't even discussed. This has happened five times, and we have not agreed to any versions of the contract," Russell said. "The latest version of this contract is still being forced on us without our approval. It's absurd and shows a lack of respect for the crucial work we do."

In a letter to Colonel Shari Bennett, the head of JMTC, Local 2119 president Ken McKillip wrote, "The decision of the Agency, Rock Island Arsenal-JMTC, to implement an unfinished contract unilaterally, without first reaching agreement with AFGE, is illegal and will be met with appropriate legal action by the union unless you reverse this decision immediately."

McKillip went on to claim the action was a violation of presidential executive orders, U.S. labor practices, bargaining impasse recognition and the current working contract.

In a statement to News 8, JMTC management said:

"The Rock Island Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center (RIA-JMTC) values the long-standing relationship we have with the American Federation of Government Employees. While we work through outstanding issues, RIA-JMTC leadership remains committed to our employees’ interests and the accomplishment of the RIA-JMTC mission."

Under federal law, government unions such as JMTC's are not permitted to strike. The union says it's filed a case with the Federal Relations Labor Authority but until a decision is made there's nothing it can do.