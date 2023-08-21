Jewish history comes alive at Rock Island cemetery

For the first time, the Tri-City Jewish Center told the stories of loved ones in a 'living history' tour of Rock Island's Hebrew Cemetery.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill — For the first time, history came to life at a Rock Island cemetery.

Volunteers from the Jewish community dressed and acted as family members laid to rest, telling stories of how they came to the U.S. and served their community.

The idea for the tour originally came together in 2019, but was postponed due to the COVID pandemic. More than 100 people visited the cemetery despite the hot afternoon weather.

Marla and Steve Andich were the first stop on the tour, who represented Steve's grandparents, Sadie and Louis Andich.

"We thought it was important to show the public who's buried here and through that, talk about the history of the Jewish community through the Quad Cities," Steve said.

In their reenactment, Marla and Steve talked about the family's business ventures, as they ran several newspaper and book businesses in the Quad Cities. They also had playful banter on what to do for their anniversary and meeting family.

Further down the path was Michael Weindruch, sharing the history of his uncle Archie Weindruch, who fought in World War II. Still fresh out of high school, Archie was part of the 101st Airborne infantry.

"The American C-47 transport planes, loaded with paratrooper encountered blistering anti-aircraft fire once they crossed the English Channel," Michael said in Archie's voice to visitors.

While still in character, Michael recounted some of Archie's other military operations, including a more harrowing tale. "I also participated in the liberation of a concentration camp, where I saw first-hand the horrors inflicted on people of my faith by the Germans I've been fighting," he said.

Michael added that he's proud to share the history, so the community can better understand the people represented at the cemetery instead of driving by and not knowing.

"Now we're kind of bringing their story back to life, and I think that's exciting," he said.

The Tri-City Jewish Center plans on hosting the tour again in 2025.