Students from Muscatine's Jefferson Elementary celebrate World Peace Day with human peace sign

Students from Muscatine's Jefferson Elementary celebrated World Peace Day with a human peace sign.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Jefferson Elementary School spent time celebrating 'World Peace Day' with its students. World Peace Day is recognized by the United Nations as an annual celebration on Sept. 21st.

"We at Jefferson really want our kids to know that every one of them matter," Kandy Steel, Jefferson Elementary Principal Kandy Steel said. "They have the power to create peace in our school."

More than 450 students and staff gathered in the gymnasium to sing songs about peace. According to Music Director Cole Flack, students have been practicing these songs since August.



"It was great seeing 450 plus students at Jefferson just coming all together as one showing that we are really peaceful in that we can be a community within music and the arts," Flack said.

Students also recited famous speeches from historical peace leaders during the assembly.

The event then moved outside where the group made a human peace sign.

"They're all part of something bigger than themselves," Steel said. "It took a whole team to make that peace symbol."

For students, it was a fun event to be a part of, giving them a better understanding of what peace is.

"I think it means quiet time," said Joslyn, a third grader at Jefferson Elementary. "If we didn't have peace, the world would have been destroyed."

Joslyn also said that it brought her joy to see her classmates come together to spread the message of love and peace.

The event was held by the Globe Peace Project, an organization dedicated to bringing peace around the world.