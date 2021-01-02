Jeep crashed into Davenport power pole, police looking for evidence

A MidAmerican Energy employee said crews were working to replace the pole and that the Jeep was seen speeding in a police chase.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport police were looking for evidence and interviewing a neighborhood after a Jeep Cherokee crashed into a power pole Monday morning.

The Jeep crashed near the intersection of South Howell Street and West First Avenue just before 9:30 a.m. Feb. 1, 2021.

A MidAmerican Energy employee said crews were working to replace the pole and that the Jeep was seen speeding in a police chase.

The Davenport Police Department reported an investigation is ongoing with the Bettendorf Police Department.