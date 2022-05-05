Jason Day returning to John Deere Classic

The 12-time PGA Tour Winner and former world No. 1 began his pro career in the Quad Cities as a sponsor's exemption in 2006 when he was just 17 years old.

SILVIS, Ill. — One of the most well-known names in the sport of golf is returning to this summer's John Deere Classic: Jason Day.

The JDC made the announcement Thursday on its social media pages.

About to have ourselves a DAY - Jason Day, that is! ⁠

Get tickets to see Jason at #JDC22 today 🔥⁠https://t.co/DSbUG4FBUS@JDayGolf pic.twitter.com/fBEOWHy5QM — John Deere Classic (@JDCLASSIC) May 5, 2022

Day has played in the JDC five times, the latest in 2011 when he completed his final round on Sunday in under two hours. Entering Thursday, Day has two top-10 PGA Tour finishes this season.

The start date for this year's John Deere Classic is moving up a week earlier than usual. It's scheduled for June 27 through July 3, two weeks prior to The Open which begins July 14. The U.S. Open is slated to begin on June 16.