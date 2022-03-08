Man convicted in LeClaire fatal boat crash sentenced to one year in Scott County Jail

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The man convicted in the 2020 LeClaire boat crash that took the lives of Craig Verbeke and Dr. Anita Pinc was sentenced to a year in jail on Wednesday.
According to court documents from the Wednesday, August 3 sentencing hearing, James Thiel Sr. was sentenced to 365 days in Scott County Jail for his role in the fatal boat crash.
Thiel was convicted of two counts of involuntary manslaughter in April after he allowed his then 15-year-old son to drive and race and race his boat against another, where it crashed into Verbeke and Dr. Pinc's boat, killing the pair.
The Wednesday hearing saw statements from the victims' families, as well as an apology from Thiel.
However, much of Thiel's one-year sentence is suspended, meaning that he will only have to serve 90 days of the sentence in jail.
Furthermore, 48 minutes after Thiel was booked into the jail, he posted a $10,000 appeal bond and was released. Additionally, his attorney, Leon Spices, filed an appeal, asking the Supreme Court of Iowa to reverse the final judgment.