Man convicted in LeClaire fatal boat crash sentenced to one year in Scott County Jail

James Thiel spent 48 minutes in jail after posting an appeal bond and his attorney has filed an appeal. He only has to serve 90 days of the 365-day sentence in jail.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The man convicted in the 2020 LeClaire boat crash that took the lives of Craig Verbeke and Dr. Anita Pinc was sentenced to a year in jail on Wednesday.

According to court documents from the Wednesday, August 3 sentencing hearing, James Thiel Sr. was sentenced to 365 days in Scott County Jail for his role in the fatal boat crash.

The Wednesday hearing saw statements from the victims' families, as well as an apology from Thiel.

However, much of Thiel's one-year sentence is suspended, meaning that he will only have to serve 90 days of the sentence in jail.