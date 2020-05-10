'It's the untapped potential': New businesses popping up in downtown East Moline, including hair salon

City officials say five new businesses have opened in East Moline over the last six months, despite the pandemic.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Rehab Hair Lounge is opening Tuesday, October 6th in downtown East Moline, and first-time business owner Stephanie Lampe says she's ready to take on her own place after about 10 years in business.

"(I like) just being able to be artistic and creative," she says. "It's not boring. It's different everyday.

Her decision to open up shop, with two close friends and peers, was almost by chance after scrolling past the open storefront listing on Facebook. The storefront has been empty for over a year, but now Lampe put her own spin on the place.

Despite the pandemic, the salon isn't the only new place in town.

"In the last six months, I wouldn't say we've had any business actually leave, and I believe we've had 5 new ones," Adam Guthrie.

Guthrie, who works with the East Moline Main Street non-profit and the downtown SSA, says the new businesses, which include bars, restaurants and shop, are breathing new life into the downtown.

"It's very encouraging. East Moline was stagnant for a long time," he says. "With the Rust Belt, The Bend area and now downtown picking up, it's very encouraging for the whole community.

Stephanie says with her new business in East Moline, she's in it for the long haul.

"I just fell in love with it right away," she says.