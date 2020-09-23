'It's bittersweet': Syndicate Hub begins retirement celebration sale

The longtime menswear store will remain open until all of its inventory is sold.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport menswear store that opened back in 1867 has started its retirement celebration sale. Loyal customers of Syndicate Hub got to stop by for the private sale to begin to say goodbye to owners Mere and Sue Brunsma, who are retiring and ran the store for the last 27 years.

"It's been a joy, just a blessing over blessings," Sue says.

The store closed back in the 1980's, and bringing it back to life is something the couple always dreamed of. Over the years, they say a lot has changed.

"We've seen the evolution of menswear," Sue says. "It's gone very casual. I remember when John Deere announced they were going corporate casual and it was like a dagger to our heart, but we pivoted and survived."

The decision to retire and close their doors was not related to COVID-19, said the owners. In fact, the pandemic prompted a delay to their retirement celebration, which was originally set to be in March. Now, they look forward to serving their customers through their last day.

"we have a lot of repeat customers," Mere says. "We have three generations: dad, son and grandson all buying suits (from us). It' s a nice compliment."

Longtime customers say shopping with Syndicate Hub was always a special experience.

"Anytime I'm wearing something from Syndicate Hub, I get a lot of 'Where'd you get that? It looks so nice and fits so good,'" Customer Dave Scott says.

"There's two really nice people that run the store, and the selection (is great). They always have nice stuff," Customer Larry Klosterman says.

Until their last day, Sue and Mere plan to keep delivering that personal customer service.

"We think it's going to leave a little hole here in the menswear industry in the Quad Cities," Sue says. "But who knows, maybe we'll see it come back again."

Syndicate Hub is not currently being bought by anyone else, and the store will remain open over the next few weeks until inventory runs out.

Through the years, Syndicate Hub has made changes through location and expansion.