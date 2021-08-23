'It used to be a safe neighborhood' Davenport resident discovers homes, car riddled with bullets after shooting

The homeowner where the shooting took place said her three kids were inside the house at the time shots rang out.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Residents in one neighborhood were cleaning up the pieces left after a shooting Saturday, August 21 in Davenport.

Police said they responded to the 1800 block of Grand Avenue Saturday around 10:30 p.m. for a call of shots fired. Officers found multiple shell casings at the scene.

"It went through all of that, there's a whole closet in there," one resident told News 8 while noticing a mirror shattered inside of her home.

Neighbors found several bullet holes pierced into homes and a car the next day. One resident told News 8 he witnessed the entire situation in what appeared to be a vehicle shootout.

"A couple people ducked down between the houses and one guy was firing over the two cars shooting at them and they were shooting back; it was at least 30 rounds," the witness said, who wanted to remain anonymous.

The homeowner where the shooting reportedly took place said her three kids were inside the house at the time shots rang out. The mother said all of the children are okay.