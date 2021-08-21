Islamic Center of the Quad Cities hosts annual backpack giveaway

Backpacks are filled with basic school supplies for kids as they head back to school.

MOLINE, Ill. — The Islamic Center of the Quad Cities held its annual backpack giveaway on Saturday, in partnership with the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA) Relief.

Backpacks are filled with basic school supplies such as folders and pencils. Families can take up to two backpacks.

Mohammad Hussein, the Midwest Director of ICNA Relief, said back to school shopping is expensive, so this is a great way to help families in need.

"If each family spends $30-40 for the backpacks and school supplies, it would be a good way to help the large family to go to school without a problem," Hussein said. "All of a sudden you have this expense, so I think it's very much helpful for the community."

He said it also let's kids know that they're supported.

"We want to tell the student that the community is behind you," Hussein said. "If you go to school and you perform, it gives a positive image for the community."

Hussein said they expect to give out over 100 backpacks to families this year.