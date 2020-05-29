Isabel Bloom stores in Moline, LeClaire to permanently close

Isabel Bloom stores in Moline, Illinois and LeClaire, Iowa will remain permanently closed after closing in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Davenport and West Des Moines, Iowa stores will reopen June 8.

“Having only one Quad City location will allow us to focus our attention on creating the best, safest, most efficient shopping experience and highest level of customer service," co-owner Donna Young said in a statement. "We look forward to welcoming customers back into our store."

While closed, Isabel Bloom offered pickup and delivery services in Davenport. The company plans to continue those services while opened.