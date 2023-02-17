Isabel Bloom celebrates 60 years in business

First opening in 1963, the Davenport-based small business specializes in handmade home decorations.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Isabel Bloom in Davenport is celebrating 60 years in business by holding a four-day celebration event running from Feb. 17 through Feb. 20.

First opening up shop in the Village of East Davenport in 1963, Isabel Bloom specialized in sculpting and developed what was at the time a unique approach to her craft: casting her sculptures in concrete and finishing them with green-tinted cement to resemble weathered-bronze garden sculptures.

Her work became popular enough to where her business flourished even after she passed away in 2001.

Today, the business is run by three people: Donna Young, Cathy Nevins and Bill Barrett. Young is a former employee-turned-co-owner and Barrett is currently retired from the business, but still has part ownership.

The birthday celebration includes discounts on in-store products and free shipping online. Guests who visit during the celebration period will also have the chance to win door prizes, take a sneak peek at new 2023 designs and be able to participate in special promotions.

Isabel Bloom is also offering tours of its showroom where guests can see how production works behind the scenes.

On Friday, the Quad City Chamber honored the business with a special commemorative plaque celebrating its 60 years in business. And on Feb. 20, birthday cake will be served celebrating what would have been Isabel Bloom's 115th birthday.

Isabel Bloom is located at 736 Federal Street in Davenport. More information about the business can be found by clicking/tapping here.

