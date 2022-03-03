IowaWORKS hosts reverse hiring fair for Quad City Steamwheelers

The private event was held for Steamwheelers players looking for extra work in the Quad Cities.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A reverse hiring fair was put together for Quad City Steamwheelers players Thursday at IowaWORKS job center in Davenport.

The private hiring event allowed employers to interview players interested in securing long-term jobs. More than 20 companies were in attendance to talk about open positions that accommodate practice and game schedules.

"I have been a part of organizations that don't want you to work and only want you to be dedicated to them," said Steamwheelers defensive back Malik Duncan. "So it's a blessing from coach (Cory) Ross and the staff to let us be able to want to work to get extra money in our pockets and understand that we have things back home we need to take care of."

A few of the employers on hand were Genesis Health, Hy-Vee and several Quad Cities area school districts. Some Steamwheelers players have college degrees in medical, sales, human resources and management fields.

The 2022 season marks a return for the Steamwheelers and Indoor American Football after a two-year absence due to the global pandemic.