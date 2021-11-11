x
IowaWORKS resumes in-person career planning

In-person resources will be provided by IowaWORKS after the company previously hosted drive-thru job fairs.
Credit: WQAD

DAVENPORT, Iowa — In-person career planning for Iowans will once again be available throughout the Quad Cities area.

IowaWORKS has announced the return of providing in-person employment resources after previously hosting drive-thru job fairs.

The following options will be available: 

  • resume and job search assistance 
  • tuition scholarships
  • paid work experiences
  • on-the-job training opportunities

Staff will also help businesses by providing unemployment expertise to serve as the primary point of contact for companies and posting jobs.

IowaWORKS will have team members available to provide services at these locations:

Muscatine

Mondays: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. 

Wednesday:  9 a.m. – 3  p.m.  

Musser Library, 408 E 2nd Street, Muscatine, IA  52761 

Clinton  

Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. 

Thursday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.  

Clinton County Courthouse Ste 105, 612 N 2nd St, Clinton, IA  52732 

Maquoketa  

Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. 

Hawkeye Area Community Action Program, 904 E. Quarry Street, Maquoketa, IA  52060 

Monticello 

Thursdays: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. 

Monticello Public Library 205 E Grand Street, Monticello, IA 52310

