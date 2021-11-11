IowaWORKS resumes in-person career planning

DAVENPORT, Iowa — In-person career planning for Iowans will once again be available throughout the Quad Cities area.
IowaWORKS has announced the return of providing in-person employment resources after previously hosting drive-thru job fairs.
The following options will be available:
- resume and job search assistance
- tuition scholarships
- paid work experiences
- on-the-job training opportunities
Staff will also help businesses by providing unemployment expertise to serve as the primary point of contact for companies and posting jobs.
IowaWORKS will have team members available to provide services at these locations:
Muscatine
Mondays: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Musser Library, 408 E 2nd Street, Muscatine, IA 52761
Clinton
Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Thursday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Clinton County Courthouse Ste 105, 612 N 2nd St, Clinton, IA 52732
Maquoketa
Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Hawkeye Area Community Action Program, 904 E. Quarry Street, Maquoketa, IA 52060
Monticello
Thursdays: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Monticello Public Library 205 E Grand Street, Monticello, IA 52310