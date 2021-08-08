Iowa's tax free weekend lifts traffic for small businesses'

The tax free weekend came just in time for back to school shopping.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The annual tax free weekend returned in Iowa, which removed taxes from all clothing and shoes under $100.

Boutiques across Iowa saw an increase in foot traffic over the two day event.

"It's been a great day, and to get the business that maybe on a Saturday people wouldn't show up to stores because it's hot and there's other stuff going on, but village is booming," Manger at Mint Green Boutique, Mandy Christophersen said. "It's been busy since I got here this morning."

Christophersen has managed the Davenport store over the last 11 years.

"We look forward to it every year. It's a great sales kick and it's great for people to save money, and bring business down, especially for small businesses."

Just a few miles over in Bettendorf, another boutique saw an increase in sales.

Owner of Bettendorf’s 838 boutique, Sherri Beyer said teachers from both Illinois and Iowa side took advantage of the deal.

"We've had a lot of teachers -- of all things -- that have come in because they're getting ready to go back to school, so they can get their new wardrobe without paying tax and they're excited," Beyer said.

The tax free weekend arrived just in time for back to school shopping.

"[Teachers] need to build their wardrobe up. They want something new to go to school. So this way, they can save themselves some money by not having to add that extra little bit into it."

Both boutiques saw an increase in demand for dresses.