x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Google trends reveal top concerns in the Quad Cities area before the Nov. 8 elections

Quad Citizens are using Google to obtain information on the upcoming midterm elections. Let's talk about the topics producing the most web traffic in the QCA.
Credit: Scott Weas WQAD
Special Election Day for the North Scott Community School District. Voting held at the Scott County Library in Eldridge.

MOLINE, Ill. — The 2022 midterm elections are quickly approaching, and residents of Illinois and Iowa are seeking information about local and state elections in order to make an informed vote. 

Google Trends provides insights into the most pressing matters voters are researching ahead of midterms. Let's take a look at the most searched election-related topics, according to Google Trends, as residents from each state prepare to vote on Nov. 8.

Illinois search trends

Rock Island County

  1. Social Security- 33% of election-related search queries
  2. Wages- 30% 
  3. Healthcare- 15%
  4. Abortion- 12%
  5. Economy- 10%

Henry County

  1. Wages- 35% of election-related search queries
  2. Social Security- 31% 
  3. Healthcare- 13%
  4. Abortion- 13%
  5. Economy- 8%

Mercer County

  1. Social Security- 37% of election-related search queries
  2. Wages- 29% 
  3. Healthcare- 17%
  4. Economy- 12%
  5. Abortion- 5%

Iowa search trends

Scott County

  1. Wages- 32% of election-related search queries
  2. Social Security- 30% 
  3. Healthcare- 15%
  4. Abortion- 14%
  5. Economy- 9%

Muscatine County

  1. Wages- 43% of election-related search queries
  2. Economy- 20% 
  3. Social Security- 15%
  4. Abortion- 14%
  5. Healthcare- 8%

Clinton County

  1. Social Security- 31% of election-related search queries
  2. Wages- 29% 
  3. Abortion- 17%
  4. Healthcare- 15%
  5. Economy- 8%

Related Articles

Download the WQAD News 8 App 
Subscribe to our newsletter 
► Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Watch more news, weather and sports on News 8's YouTube channel

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

3 Things to Know | Quad Cities headlines for Oct. 12, 2022

Before You Leave, Check This Out