Google trends reveal top concerns in the Quad Cities area before the Nov. 8 elections

MOLINE, Ill. — The 2022 midterm elections are quickly approaching, and residents of Illinois and Iowa are seeking information about local and state elections in order to make an informed vote.
Google Trends provides insights into the most pressing matters voters are researching ahead of midterms. Let's take a look at the most searched election-related topics, according to Google Trends, as residents from each state prepare to vote on Nov. 8.
Illinois search trends
Rock Island County
- Social Security- 33% of election-related search queries
- Wages- 30%
- Healthcare- 15%
- Abortion- 12%
- Economy- 10%
Henry County
- Wages- 35% of election-related search queries
- Social Security- 31%
- Healthcare- 13%
- Abortion- 13%
- Economy- 8%
Mercer County
- Social Security- 37% of election-related search queries
- Wages- 29%
- Healthcare- 17%
- Economy- 12%
- Abortion- 5%
Iowa search trends
Scott County
- Wages- 32% of election-related search queries
- Social Security- 30%
- Healthcare- 15%
- Abortion- 14%
- Economy- 9%
Muscatine County
- Wages- 43% of election-related search queries
- Economy- 20%
- Social Security- 15%
- Abortion- 14%
- Healthcare- 8%
Clinton County
- Social Security- 31% of election-related search queries
- Wages- 29%
- Abortion- 17%
- Healthcare- 15%
- Economy- 8%
