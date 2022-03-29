Benefit being held for family of woman who was ran over, killed by boyfriend in February

A benefit is being held April 3 with proceeds going to the family of Ashleigh Decker after she was run over and killed in February.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — A benefit is being held April 3 to honor Ashleigh 'Duckie' Decker after she was run over and killed on Feb. 15.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Annex Building in Erie, Illinois. All proceeds will go towards Decker's three daughters and family members to assist with funeral costs and caregiving expenses.

The following activities will take place at the benefit:

Meat raffle

Basket raffle

Live auction

Kids zone (including bounce house, games and face painting)

Bake sale

Concessions

More information on the 'Duckie's Daughters Benefit' can be found here.

Decker's boyfriend, Logan Voss, 24, admitted to police he ran her over with his truck on Feb. 15, according to Bettendorf Police Department.

Police said Voss admitted to drinking six beers and two tequila shots in a two-hour-span earlier that night at the Treehouse Pub and Eatery on Kimberly Road before getting into his truck. Voss said he and Decker got into a fight when she tried to exit the vehicle from the passenger side before Voss braked and ran her over.

Decker, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene according to medical crews.