'It's a bittersweet ending' | Iowa Wesleyan University hosts final graduation

The university first opened in 1842.

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa — On Saturday, Iowa Wesleyan University opened its doors for graduation, for the last time.

“It's been devastating for everybody in the community, with the whole school closing," graduate Destinee Cornic said. "However, I think it's, it's a bittersweet thing.”

Cornic alongside her friend, Hailee Welsh, are two of the three final nursing students that are graduating from the school. Welsh says graduating is 'a dream come true.'

"I started out as an EMT, and now I get to be a nurse out in the real world," Welsh added. "It's definitely an honor to be part of the last graduating class. Being alumni even if the school's not here, we're all together at heart."

The duo met each other in their freshman year, and hope they will continue to be friends after graduation.

Class of 1978 alum Patricia Miller said being at today's ceremony was emotional.

"I'm happy for the class. I remember that feeling when I graduated, as well," Miller added. "I get emotional looking around and thinking this is the last time I will ever step foot in this building."