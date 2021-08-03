x
Iowa teen hurt in fatal Adventureland accident leaving hospital

An attorney for 16-year-old David Jaramillo says he has been talking, texting and is able to run, but still need rehabilitation.
Credit: AP
Brothers David, from left, Gus and Michael Jaramillo of Marion, Iowa are shown in this undated family photo released by the family’s attorney Ryan Best. An accident on a popular boat ride at Adventureland Park in Altoona, Iowa on Saturday, July 3, 2021 killed 11-year-old Michael, left his brother David in critical condition, while Gus suffered minor injuries. (Family photo/attorney Ryan Best via AP)

ALTOONA, Iowa — A teenager who was critically injured in an Adventureland water ride accident that killed his younger brother is being released after a month in the hospital. 

An attorney for 16-year-old David Jaramillo and his family say the teen is being released Tuesday from Blank Children's Hospital, where he was placed on life-support following the July 3 accident on the Raging River raft ride.

Jaramillo's 11-year-old brother, Michael Jaramillo, died a day after the accident.

Attorney Ryan Best says David is talking, texting and making phone calls, and has been able to run. But Best says the teen still faces rehabilitation to address balance issues and improve his fine motor skills.

