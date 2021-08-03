Iowa teen hurt in fatal Adventureland accident leaving hospital

An attorney for 16-year-old David Jaramillo says he has been talking, texting and is able to run, but still need rehabilitation.

ALTOONA, Iowa — A teenager who was critically injured in an Adventureland water ride accident that killed his younger brother is being released after a month in the hospital.

An attorney for 16-year-old David Jaramillo and his family say the teen is being released Tuesday from Blank Children's Hospital, where he was placed on life-support following the July 3 accident on the Raging River raft ride.

Jaramillo's 11-year-old brother, Michael Jaramillo, died a day after the accident.