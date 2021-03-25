ISU student group faces backlash over event about 3D-printed firearms

An email was sent out to students the same week as a gunman killed 10 people at a Colorado grocery store.

AMES, Iowa — The same week a man gunned down 10 people inside a supermarket in Boulder, Colo., an Iowa State University student organization emailed students about an upcoming event about 3D-printed firearms.

The email opens with a question: "Do you want to learn about 3D-printed firearms?" followed by a picture of a 3D printer.

The message was sent by Daniel Estein, president of Students for 2A at ISU.

Estein writes, "Are you curious about 3D-printed firearms? Are you curious about home gunsmithing at all? Are you looking for a new hobby?"

Bri Nelsen tweeted about the email on Wednesday evening, getting dozens of responses for and against the message.

@IowaStateU i need to know HOW this was allowed to be sent to every single isu student less than 24 hours after the shooting in Colorado. Exactly one week after the shootings in Georgia. There’s been 7 mass shootings in 7 days. Students are hurt & scared, & you’re allowing THIS? pic.twitter.com/sRWpcJFO4X — bri (@BriNelsen) March 23, 2021

The student organization hosting this event completed all required event authorizations. We understand not everyone will support the topic, but all students have the right to gather and exercise speech protected by the First Amendment. — Iowa State University (@IowaStateU) March 24, 2021

Iowa State University sent the following statement to Local 5:

"The student organization hosting the meeting completed all required authorizations for the event and went through the proper channels to send an email to the student body promoting the event.

It should be noted that this event is not a demonstration of 3D printing or weapons. While not everyone may support the topic, all students have the right to gather and discuss issues that others may feel are controversial or do not align with their values.

We understand our students’ concerns, and as a campus community we mourn with those who have lost loved ones in the recent violent mass shooting tragedies in Boulder and Atlanta."