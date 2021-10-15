Iowa State Patrol trooper in critical condition after crash

POSTVILLE, Iowa — An Iowa State Patrol trooper is in critical condition after he was involved in a crash while on duty Thursday night.
The Iowa Department of Public Safety said Trooper Ted Benda was airlifted to a Wisconsin hospital after a single-vehicle crash around 11:30 p.m. Thursday on Highway 51 north of Postville. Benda was assisting the Clayton County Sheriff's Office with a call at the time of the crash.
“I pray for the dedicated medical team providing him care and treatment for the critical injuries he sustained in a crash last night while responding to a call and pray for a full recovery," Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a statement. "This unfortunate incident reminds us all of the dedication and sacrifice our law enforcement officers make to keep us safe.”
DPS said the accident is under investigation.
