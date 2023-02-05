Here's what free entertainment you can find at the Iowa State Fair this year

Free entertainment options are available throughout the fair and range from daytime family-friendly shows, to tribute bands, to up-and-coming stars.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair has released a list of free entertainment options this year, just 100 days out from the "Best Days Ever".

A complete program of events and entertainment will be released in July on the Fair's website and app.

All free entertainment is available with admission. Buy tickets in advance for just $11 ($16 at the gate). Buy tickets online here.

You can also find a complete list of Grandstand performances here.

Susan Knapp Amphitheater

August 10: Priscilla Block

August 11: Blake Guyre (Tribute to Elton John/Billy Joel)

August 12: Shane Profitt

August 13: Nate Smith

August 14-15: Hairball

August 16: Ned LeDoux

August 17: Megan Moroney

August 18: Ingrid Andress

August 19: Claire Rosinkranz

August 20: Asleep at the Wheel

Anne and Bill Riley Stage

August 10-11: Rockland Road

August 12: 2023 Iowa State Fair Queen Coronation

August 13: Latino Celebration

August 14-18: Hypnotist Ron Diamond

August 19: Country Gold - LeRoy Van Dyke, Mandy Barnett, David Frizzell

August 20: CAIN

MidAmerican Energy Stage

August 10: Jason Brown

August 11: The Nadas

August 12: Good To Be King (A Tribute to Tom Petty)

August 13: Renata

August 14: Autograph

August 15: Vixen

August 16: Great White

August 17: TBA

August 18: Paradise Kitty

August 19: Bob Dorr's Iowa Music Revue

August 20: Junior Marvin & the Legendary Wailers

Fun Forest Stage

August 10-20: Fantastick Patrick

August 10-20: Barrel O'Fun, magic show

Other entertainment