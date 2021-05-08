Des Moines doctor weighs risk of attending Iowa State Fair as COVID-19 cases surge

Dr. Nicole Gilg with Broadlawns Medical Center said Iowans should be proactive and mask up if they plan on going to the fair.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair returns in just one week, and health care workers are hopeful that attendees will do their part to keep COVID-19 transmission as low as possible, especially with the delta variant rising.

Many families have questions about their safety as well, so Local 5 brought them to Dr. Nicole Gilg with Broadlawns Medical Center to find some answers.

First— should you wear a mask to the fair? Gilg said it's all about a person's preference for risk.

"Overall, the CDC guidance is clear that indoor activities in areas of high transmission, wearing a mask, washing their hands, social distancing, are going to be steps you can take to reduce your risk," Gilg said.

What about testing? Gilg said if someone wanting to go to the fair has any symptoms of COVID-19, they need to get tested and stay away from the fair so others don't get sick.

And finally, should you take unvaccinated kids to the fair? This question is a little tricky.

"If you have members of your family in your same household that are unable to be vaccinated, your risks are going to be much higher at an event where it is likely you will come into contact and close contact with a lot of other people," Gilg said.

The Broadlawns doctor said it's up to parents to really determine the level of risk they are willing to take if they plan on bringing their unvaccinated child to the fair.