Iowa State Fair 2023: Deals, discounts and other ways to save

DES MOINES, Iowa — It's not summer without the Iowa State Fair. But between ticket prices, trying all the new foods and attending concerts, prices can quickly add up.
The Iowa State Fair announced in 2022 that they would increase all admission prices by $2 as a result of inflation.
It wasn't the first price increase in recent memory. In 2020, advance tickets increased by $1, while tickets purchased at the gate increased by $2.
Even though ticket prices have risen year-to-year, there are still plenty of ways to enjoy the fair a budget.
The biggest price at the Iowa State Fair is likely the cost of admission. If you balk at the thought of paying $16 for your ticket, fear not: Fairgoers who purchase tickets in advance get a discount of up to $5. Click here to buy tickets.
Beyond discounted admission, the Iowa State Fair is selling its "State Fair Value Pack" for $20. The package includes a reloadable pass with five credits to use in the Thrill Parks, a trip on the sky glider, a cup of Barksdale's State Fair Cookies and more.
Of course, it's not the fair without the food. The Iowa State Fair has a list of value-priced fair food items available for fairgoers on a budget. All items are priced at less than $10, but typically range between $3-$6.
For a full list of deals, discounts and other ways to save, click here.
Iowa State Fair ticket prices
Adults (12+)
- Advance: $11
- Day of: $16
Kids (6-11)
- Advance: $7
- Day of: $10
Kids ages 5 and younger receive free admission to the fair.
Free concerts and entertainment at the Iowa State Fair
From daytime family-friendly shows to performances by up-and-coming stars, there are plenty of free entertainment options at the Iowa State Fair.
All free entertainment is included in the price of your ticket.
Check out the full list of free entertainment here or read on below.
Susan Knapp Amphitheater
- August 10: Priscilla Block
- August 11: Blake Guyre (Tribute to Elton John/Billy Joel)
- August 12: Shane Profitt
- August 13: Nate Smith
- August 14-15: Hairball
- August 16: Ned LeDoux
- August 17: Megan Moroney
- August 18: Ingrid Andress
- August 19: Claire Rosinkranz
- August 20: Asleep at the Wheel
Anne and Bill Riley Stage
- August 10-11: Rockland Road
- August 12: 2023 Iowa State Fair Queen Coronation
- August 13: Latino Celebration
- August 14-18: Hypnotist Ron Diamond
- August 19: Country Gold - LeRoy Van Dyke, Mandy Barnett, David Frizzell
- August 20: CAIN
MidAmerican Energy Stage
- August 10: Jason Brown
- August 11: The Nadas
- August 12: Good To Be King (A Tribute to Tom Petty)
- August 13: Renata
- August 14: Autograph
- August 15: Vixen
- August 16: Great White
- August 17: TBA
- August 18: Paradise Kitty
- August 19: Bob Dorr's Iowa Music Revue
- August 20: Junior Marvin & the Legendary Wailers
Fun Forest Stage
- August 10-20: Fantastick Patrick
- August 10-20: Barrel O'Fun, magic show
Other entertainment
- Chainsaw Artists Gary Keenan, T.J. Jenkins and Clint Henik – Country School Area
- Bruno’s Tiger Show – Near Gate 15 and Little Hands on the Farm
- iFlip, sponsored by Mountain Valley Spring Water – Jacobson Building West Lawn
- The Red Trouser Show – Expo Hill
- Bandaloni, one-man band – Strolling
- The Strolling Piano – Strolling
- Robocars, transforming robot vehicles – Strolling
- Brian Sobaski's Straw Art – Near Giant Slide
- Sandscapes – Thrill Ville Entrance on the Grand Concourse