Ready, set, eat! Iowa State Fair pie-eating competition brings sweet victory

DES MOINES, Iowa — Young or old, the lure of an Iowa State Fair blue ribbon is strong.

And for those who have a sweet tooth and a strong stomach, the annual pie-eating contest is the place to be.

"I do it every year. It's fun. I enjoy it. [I have a] fun time doing it," one participant told Local 5.

It's a chance to have a good time, share a few laughs, but the bragging rights that come with victory can be an incentive sweeter than pie.

"It means a out to me because I'm not in livestock shows," another said. "And in FFA you kind of get a lot, so it's neat to see that everyone has a place at the fair. And everyone can try something new and see what it has offer."

Once you dig through all that whipped cream and chocolate shavings, it becomes clear: for some it's not a contest, it's part of their family story.

"This is our child's first day at the Iowa State Fair. His family's been doing it 80 some years," an onlooker told Local 5. "He proposed to me on the pie eating contest last year, and our wedding is in 23 days."

"Hopefully next year, [the baby] will be participating," she added.

Sure as the day is long, there's always next year for those chasing ribbons and building new traditions.