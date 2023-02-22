Country star, electronic violinist join 2023 Iowa State Fair Grandstand lineup

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A country star and an electronic violinist have joined the ranks of 2023 Iowa State Fair Grandstand performers.

The fair announced Wednesday that Maren Morris and Lindsey Stirling will be taking the stage this summer.

Stirling has appeared on YouTube, "Dancing with the Stars" and "America's Got Talent," and has stunned listeners with her unique and innovative sound since 2012. She will take the stage on Wednesday, Aug. 16, with special guest Walk Off The Earth.

Morris, a Grammy-award winning cross-genre country star, will perform on Thursday, Aug. 17 at 8 p.m. She will be joined by special guest Lindsay Ell. This will be Morris' first time at the Iowa State Fair.

Tickets for both concerts go on sale Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m.

Here is the current 2023 Grandstand lineup:

Thursday, August 10 at 8 p.m.: For King & County with We the Kingdom

Friday, Aug. 11 at 8 p.m.: Tyler Hubbard with Parmalee

Sunday, Aug. 13 at 8 p.m.: Eric Church with Jackson Dean

Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 8 p.m.: Lindsey Stirling with Walk Off The Earth

Thursday, Aug. 17 at 8 p.m.: Maren Morris with Lindsay Ell

Saturday, Aug. 19 at 8 p.m.: The Chicks with Ben Harper