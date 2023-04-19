Iowa State Fair announces final 2 artists to round out Grandstand lineup

Tickets for both concerts go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

DES MOINES, Iowa — After months of anticipation, the Iowa State Fair has announced its last two 2023 Grandstand acts.

The fair announced Wednesday morning that Ludacris and Jason Aldean will take the stage this summer.

Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges has been a staple of the music industry for more than decade.

Over the course of his career, the rapper has sold more than 15 million albums domestically, with standout singles including "My Chick Bad" and "Southern Hospitality".

Ludacris will be joined on Friday, Aug. 18 by special guest Sean Kingston.

This is the second time Ludacris will appear in Iowa over the course of a year: In 2022, he performed at the Horizon Events Center in Clive.

Just two days later, country music star Jason Aldean will close out the Iowa State Fair on Sunday, Aug. 20.

In his 16 years of making music, Aldean has amassed 27 No. 1 hits and 15 million streams.

Aldean is a global sensation, with seven of his studio albums having been certified Platinum or more. In addition, he has the most Top 10 songs on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, more than any other artist.

Aldean will be joined by special guest Corey Kent.

Tickets for both concerts go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. To buy tickets, visit the Iowa State Fair website.

