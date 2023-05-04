The Black Keys, Jeff Dunham to perform at 2023 Iowa State Fair

Tickets for both concerts go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The "Best Days Ever" just keep getting better: The Iowa State Fair has added two more musical acts to the 2023 Grandstand lineup.

The fair announced Wednesday morning that The Black Keys and Jeff Dunham will be taking the stage this summer.

The Black Keys is a blues rock duo comprised of two best friends who came together as a band in 2001. Since then, the two have amassed 11 albums and several world tours.

The group's Grandstand performance is part of the Dropout Boogie Tour, celebrating their 2022 studio album "Dropout Boogie".

The Black Keys will be joined on the Grandstand stage by special guest The Velveteers on Monday, Aug. 14.

Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham will bring his Still Not Canceled Tour to the fairgrounds on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Dunham's tour has received international acclaim, with his act receiving Billboard's Top Comedy Tour for three consecutive years.

On his tour, Dunham brings "a dressed-down, more digestible version of Don Rickles with multiple personality disorder", according to TIME.

Tickets for both concerts go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. To buy tickets, visit the Iowa State Fair website.

Here is the current 2023 Grandstand lineup: