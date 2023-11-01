Iowa State Fair announces 2 more 2023 Grandstand acts

The fair announced Wednesday that Tyler Hubbard and For King & Country will be joining this year's Grandstand setlist.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The 2023 Iowa State Fair's "Best Days Ever" just got a little better for music fans.

The fair announced Wednesday that Tyler Hubbard and For King & Country will be joining this year's Grandstand setlist.

For King & Country will take the stage Thursday, Aug. 10 with special guest We The Kingdom. The Grammy-winning Christian pop duo first came to prominence after their 2014 album "Run Wild. Live Free. Love Strong." spent 17 weeks on the Billboard 200.

Hubbard, previously part of country duo Florida Georgia Line, will perform with special guest Parmalee on Friday, Aug. 11. No stranger to Iowa, Hubbard performed top hits like "Cruise," at the 2022 IndyCar Race Weekend.

The new acts will join headliner country music superstar Eric Church, who is set to perform with rising star Jackson Dean on Sunday, Aug. 13. Church first performed at the Iowa State Fair in 2006 and 2007. Sixteen years later, he returns to Iowa as a household name.

Here is the current 2023 Grandstand lineup:

Thursday, August 10 at 8 p.m.: For King & County with We the Kingdom

For King & County with We the Kingdom Friday, Aug. 11 at 8 p.m.: Tyler Hubbard with Parmalee

Tyler Hubbard with Parmalee Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 at 8 p.m.: Eric Church with Jackson Dean

Tickets for the newest Grandstand acts go on sale Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. Seats range from $25 to $55.