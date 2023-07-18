Cheese, meat and carbs, oh my! Iowa State Fair unveils 3 competitors for 'Best New Fair Food' prize

Future fair-goers and members of the media, including Local 5, got to test out the fair's newest culinary creations.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sixty-four new foods are hitting the Iowa State Fair's culinary circuit in 2023, but only three are up for the title of "Best New Fair Food" — an honor voted on by attendees each year.

Future fair-goers and members of the media, including Local 5, got to test out and rank some of the new foods to determine which snacks reign supreme. Here's what goes into each of the hearty nominees.

The Bacon Box's Grinder Ball is a gluten-free spin on the classic State Fair Grinder. The bacon balls are stuffed with mozzarella, wrapped in bacon and smoked, all served with marinara sauce.

An Iowa take on a Texas favorite, the Iowa Twinkie from Whatcha Smokin' BBQ & Brew features a bacon-wrapped jalapeno stuffed with pulled pork, sweet corn, cream cheese and ranch seasoning. On top is homemade Sweet + Sticky BBQ sauce and a drizzle of ranch.

What's Your Cheez's Deep-Fried Bacon Brisket Mac-n-Cheese Grilled Cheese puts the restaurant's signature mac n cheese in between layers of American cheese and bacon cheddar bread. But it's not done there - the sandwich is then deep-fried and served with a raspberry chipotle BBQ sauce.

In 2022, the fair introduced 53 new foods, and a baked potato loaded like never before — The Finisher — took home the prize.

You can vote for your favorite foods of 2023 between Thursday, Aug. 10 and Monday, Aug. 14 using the Iowa State Fair's official website or app.

The top new food will be announced on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are bringing exciting 2023 Iowa State Fair experiences to you, from live newscasts to an interactive Local 5 Weather Lab experience. Come see us in front of the Administration Building (Grand Concourse) each day between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.