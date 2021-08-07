Iowa State Fair: Masks not required, no capacity limits for 2021

The fair will not require masks regardless of vaccination status, and there are currently no plans for capacity limits.

DES MOINES, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from June 8

The Iowa State Fair announced Friday masks will not be required in 2021 and there are currently no capacity limits for any locations on the fairgrounds.

According to the new safety guidelines, "all safety precautions will be followed per CDC guidelines in August 2021."

Hand sanitizer and hand-washing stations will be available and high-touch areas will be cleaned regularly. Attendees are "welcome" to wear masks, but they are not mandatory regardless of vaccination status.

The guidelines also advise practicing social distancing when possible.

The full safety guidelines read as follows:

All safety precautions will be followed per CDC guidelines in August 2021.

Please stay home if you are sick, experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms or have been recently exposed to COVID-19. Additional hand sanitizer and hand washing stations will be available. Restrooms and high touch areas will be cleaned regularly. Please practice distancing when possible. Masks are not required, but you are welcome to wear them. No capacity limits are currently in place for buildings or other locations.

Weapons of any kind are not permitted on the Fairgrounds. Firearms are prohibited on the Iowa State Fairgrounds with or without a valid Iowa permit to carry. Please allow additional time for bag checks, park entrance, and metal detectors. Grandstand bags and backpacks will be subject to search upon entry.