Here's which bands you can see at the 2021 Iowa State Fair

Blake Shelton, The Beach Boys and a host of other big names will play the Grandstand, but the state fair brings plenty of free acts as well.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair is back, and so is the music, with plenty of big names and free acts coming to Des Moines Aug. 12-22.

Reminder: concert tickets do not include fair admission.

Grandstand

Full details on Grandstand acts are available here.

Thursday, Aug. 12 (8 p.m.)

Friday, Aug. 13 (8 p.m.)

Saturday, Aug. 14 (7:30 p.m.)

Sunday, Aug. 15 (8 p.m.)

Monday, Aug. 16 (8 p.m.)

Tuesday, Aug. 17 (8 p.m.)

Wednesday, Aug. 18 (8 p.m.)

Thursday, Aug. 19 (8 p.m.)

Friday, Aug. 20 (8 p.m.)

Saturday, Aug. 21 (8 p.m.)

Sunday, Aug. 22 (8 p.m.)

Free concerts

Susan Knapp Amphitheater 

Niko Moon

  • Aug. 12 at 8 p.m.

Alex Hall

  • Aug. 13 at 8 p.m.

Noah Guthrie

  • Aug. 14 at 8 p.m.

Hairball

  • Aug. 15 at 8:30 p.m.

Lit

  • Aug.16 at 8 p.m.

Larry Fleet

  • Aug. 17 at 8 p.m.

Hailey Whitters

  • Aug. 18 at 8 p.m.

Blanco Brown

  • Aug. 19 at 8 p.m.

Country Gold featuring Leroy Van Dyke, the Malpass Brothers and Dallas Wayne

  • Aug. 20 at 5/7:30 p.m.

Broadway's Rock of Ages Band

  • Aug. 21 at 8 p.m.

Ross Ellis

  • Aug. 22 at 8 p.m.

Anne and Bill Riley Stage

Renata the Band

  • Aug. 12 & 13

Iowa State Fair Queen Coronation

  • Aug. 14

Latino Celebration with Andy William & Nebraska All Stars

  • Aug. 15

Ron Diamond

  • Aug. 16-20

Jake Hoot

  • Aug. 21

We The Kingdom

  • Aug. 22

MidAmerican Energy Stage

Vocal Trash

  • Aug. 12-22

The Nadas

  • Aug. 12

Josie Dunne

  • Aug. 13

The Lettermen

  • Aug. 14

Skid Row

  • Aug. 15

Tony! Toni! Toné!

  • Aug. 16

Riley's L.A. Guns

  • Aug. 17

Color Me Badd/Tag Team

  • Aug. 18

Colter Wall

  • Aug. 19

Filmore

  • Aug. 20

Bob Dorr's Iowa Music Revue

  • Aug. 21

"I Am, He Said" celebrating the music of Neil Diamond

  • Aug. 22

Fun Forest Stage

Allez Oops!

  • Aug. 12-22

The Rubber Chicken Show with Greg Frisbee

  • Aug. 12-22

Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are bringing exciting experiences to you, from live newscasts to a real-life Local 5 Weather Lab experience. The CW Iowa 23 booth will be located on Grand Avenue, and the Local 5 Weather team can be found near the Giant Slide. 

Both booths will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day of the fair.

