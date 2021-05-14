The Davenport Central student was awarded $20,000, which is part of the annual Dr. Thomas Anthony Dooley Memorial scholarship.

A senior at Davenport Central High School was surprised with a big honor Friday morning. Winiboya Aboyure thought she was headed to her counselor's office, but instead she found district administration and her family waiting for her to tell her the big new.

She was awarded $20,000 for college, which is part of the Dr. Thomas Anthony Dooley Memorial Scholarship given annually to one Davenport Community School District senior interested in studying medicine.

Winiboya is headed to Yale University next fall with hopes of becoming a medicial examiner.

"I'm very into forensics," she says. "I watch a lot of those shows (that) got me into it and I started researching and thought 'Wow, this is fascinating.'"

She says the support of her mom and teachers made her college admission possible.

"I just couldn't be happier, she deserves it," Kim Aboyure, Winiboya's mom, says. "I'm so excited for her and her next steps... The opportunity to go to college and not incur debt -- that's huge. When you're a single mom with kids you appreciate that so much more."