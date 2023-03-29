Iowa schools prepare for storms for Severe Weather Preparedness Week

This week helps schools prepare students in case of weather emergencies and show them the best ways to stay safe.

WILTON, Iowa — Wilton High School, alongside other schools across the state of Iowa, is participating in Severe Weather Preparedness week. it gives schools the opportunity to prepare their students for any weather emergencies they could face.

On Wednesday, the school started with a tornado drill. Jaime Meyer, the curriculum director for Wilton Community School District, said it gives the school an opportunity to establish a plan.

"You never know what the weather this time of year, if we can be outside or not," Meyer said. "We always need to have a protocol in place to ensure the safety of our students and staff."

In 2022, 42 tornadoes hit the state of Iowa. The school said it's important to keep their 250 students safe and give them the tools necessary to do so.

They use their locker rooms as shelters to keep their students in during a storm.

During the drill, it took the school nearly 2 minutes to have everyone shelter, leaving an impression on Muscatine County Emergency Director Chris Jasper.

"Seeing them during the drill showed me that these students and staff are prepared for this emergency," Jasper said. "I hope to continue being in the loop with them and helping them establish these plans."

The school said they practice this drill 4 times a year. Jasper said it's important for people to have a plan at home. This plan should include being up to date with weather updates, stocking up on supplies and have a shelter to stay in during the storm.

To learn more about how to create a plan for severe weather, click here.