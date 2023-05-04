Iowa sales tax holiday set for August 4-5

Shoppers can save 6% on clothing and shoes this Friday and Saturday as stores will not be charging the Iowa state sales tax.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Families looking to save a little cash on back-to-school items can take advantage of the annual Iowa "Sales Tax Holiday" on Friday, August 4 and Saturday, August 5.

The Iowa state sales tax is currently 6%, not including local sales tax.

The exemption only applies to clothing and footwear that meet certain criteria, mainly being that they do not cost more than $100 per item.

The Iowa Department of Revenue defines clothing as "any article of wearing apparel and typical footwear intended to be worn on or about the human body." So it does not include items such as watches, sporting equipment, or umbrellas, among others.

There are more restrictions and exceptions to the rule that are detailed here on the Iowa Department of Revenue website.

All Iowa businesses that are open on Friday and Saturday are required to participate.

Illinois

Illinois will not be having a sales tax holiday in 2023.

For 10 days in August of 2022, the state lowered the sales tax by 5%. The rate fell from 6.25% to 1.25% on back-to-school supplies.