New maps may indicate if Iowa adopts partisan redistricting

If the maps are rejected a second time, lawmakers can create any map they want as long as it abides by a host of rules.

DES MOINES, Iowa — An agency will release a second attempt at redrawing Iowa’s congressional and legislative district lines this week. 

The response from Republicans could make clear whether they intend to stick with the state’s nonpartisan process or opt for a more partisan approach that favors GOP candidates. 

The once-a-decade process allows that if legislators reject two maps drawn by the Legislative Services Agency, lawmakers can create any map they want as long as it abides by a host of rules. 

Republicans hold majorities in both legislative chambers as well as the governorship, so the GOP would have complete control of that process. 

Republican leaders have declined to say they won’t amend the third set.

