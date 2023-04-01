x
Iowa DOT cruiser smashed into, officer injured

An Iowa DOT officer was hurt during a crash on I-29 in western Iowa while providing traffic control for a different accident. The officer is doing OK.

IOWA, USA — The Iowa Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to pay attention while driving after an officer was hurt during a crash on I-29 in western Iowa while providing traffic control for a different accident, according to a Facebook post from the department.

The parked cruiser's rear end was crashed into at high speed by a semi-tractor trailer. The crash occurred on I-29 in western Iowa.

In the post, the Iowa DOT says: 

"Yesterday, we had an officer who was struck from behind while in his vehicle providing traffic control for a crash. He was treated and released for his injuries. There were winter weather conditions at the time, but we do not know at this time if it played a role in the incident. Regardless, it’s a good reminder to slow down and focus on the task of driving, especially when the conditions may be less than perfect."

