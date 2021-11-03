The DeWitt Referral Center's new building will be double the size of the current building, and the entire project is expected to cost nearly $1 Million.

The DeWitt Referral Center is close to breaking ground on the site of its new facility to continue serving those facing financial trouble in Clinton County.

The non-profit organization closed up their current space last spring like countless others, and they had to temporarily stop their fundraising efforts for the new building.

But in the last year, the need in the community is higher now because of the pandemic, and with that higher need, the non-profit is eager to get construction started.

The new building is about a mile north of their current space on 8th Ave., and it will be double the size of the current building. The entire project is expected to cost about $1 Million. Right now, funding is about ninety percent complete, and they hope donations keep coming in so they can reach their goal.

The current facility means a lot to those who run it and visit, where their thrift store, food pantry and other services continue to operate. But the non-profit has outgrown these walls after more than 30 years there.



Now that they're back on track in terms of fundraising, organizers hope to open the new facility's doors in the fall to serve more people in need.

"We have people that are in need number one, and we like to think they can walk in and be respected, shown dignity and we can give them the opportunity to get a hand up," Board of Directors President Larry Fuglsang says.

"I think it'll be amazing," Executive Director Michelle Ehlinger says. "For one, it'll be good for the people who need financial assistance. They have to stand in the middle of the thrift store (so) there's absolutely more privacy needed. That's been a big issue."