Iowa National Guard soldiers sent off with ceremony

A group of 150 National Guard Soldiers was given a special ceremony in Bettendorf before an upcoming deployment.

Example video title will go here for this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa — A special ceremony was held on Saturday to send off a group of Iowa National Guardsmen soon headed to the Middle East.

On April 16, the event was held to honor 150 men and women, part of the 339th Military Police Company, as they prepare to head out on a deployment.

This particular group will be leaving in a few days for Texas to finish training before they're sent to the Middle East within the next month.

For many of these soldiers and their families, it's their first deployment, and officials said that the support is crucial to help soldiers through their ordeals.

"It's good to know that the soldiers have a strong support system. When there's a lot of people that come out like this," said 339th Military Police Commander Skyler Danks. "It's obvious that soldiers have family members who care about them, and people that they can rely on when maybe times are tough overseas."