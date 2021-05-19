Lawmakers wrap 2021 session with ban on masks, anti-abortion constitutional amendment

The Iowa Legislature wrapped up its work for the year late Wednesday night.

Overnight, Gov. Kim Reynolds, R-Iowa, signed a bill into law that would immediately prohibit schools and local communities from requiring face coverings.

House Speaker Pat Grassley delivered the legislation by hand to Reynolds early Thursday morning. This provision is an amendment to House File 847, which will expands open enrollment in Iowa.

Just hand delivered HF847 to @KimReynoldsIA desk. Parents, now you get to make the choice on whether your kids will wear a mask or not. #ialegis pic.twitter.com/6FUFn2JE6q — Speaker Pat Grassley (@PatGrassley) May 20, 2021

The Iowa Senate approved the Life Amendment, which is a proposed constitutional amendment that aims to limit abortion access and state funding for abortion procedures.

Iowans will get their chance to vote on the amendment if it passes through both chambers again in the 2023-2024 legislative session.

Reynolds signed eight bills into law Wednesday, varying from expanding charter school requirements to establishing a sexual assault forensic examiner program for the state.

Gov. Reynolds released a statement overnight on the final session saying the $100 million investment into broadband internet will transform the technology infrastructure here in the state.

“Iowa’s historic $100 million investment in broadband will transform our technology infrastructure into a powerful network that enables fast, high-quality connectivity to empower every community across our state, from our urban centers to our small towns," Reynolds said.

Currently Iowa has the second-slowest internet speeds in the country. Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls says this investment in broadband is much less than what Reynolds requested, and is not enough.