Iowa leaders react to Cornerstone Church shooting in Ames

Iowa legislators took to social media to react to the Ames shooting that left three dead.

AMES, Iowa — Three people were killed in a shooting outside of Cornerstone Church on Thursday night. One of the three dead is the alleged shooter, according to the Story County Sheriff's Office.

Cornerstone Church hosts The Salt Company, an Iowa State campus ministry that meets weekly. Thursday night marked the start of the ministry's "Summer Salt" sermons; the event was scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Cornerstone Church, Iowa State University and state leaders took to social media to respond to the shooting. This story will be updated as more responses come in.

"Tonight, a tragic shooting occurred involving two young members of our Cornerstone Church community. It is believed that an adult male shot these two victims and then took his own life. Due to the ongoing investigation, we are not able to give any details at this time. We can say, however, that we are more than saddened by the events that transpired. Our hearts break for all involved, and we are praying for everyone affected, especially the family of the victims. Our Ministry staff are available to support all those impacted, and we will continue to fully cooperate with authorities as they complete their full investigation.

We sincerely appreciate the responsiveness of the Story County Sheriff's Department, Ames PD, and all Law Enforcement Officials who have handled this matter with exceptional professionalism and compassion. Please join us in praying for all affected and their families.

Psalm 34:18 says, “The Lord is near to the brokenhearted”. Right now, we are brokenhearted and we need God to draw near to us. For anyone interested, we will be holding a prayer service tomorrow, June 3, 2022, at 10 AM, at Cornerstone Church of Ames, 56829 US HWY 30, Ames, IA, 50010. All are welcome to attend in-person or join us online at cornerstonelife.com/live."

"We are saddened to learn of the shooting that occurred this evening, June 2, in the parking lot of Cornerstone Church in Ames. We know many in our campus community attend services and are members of the church. This is a tragic loss and our condolences are with the families and friends of the victims. As we wait to learn more about what happened, we ask that everyone extend care and compassion to one another."

"Tonight’s act of senseless violence took the lives of two innocent victims at their place of worship. Kevin and I grieve for the families who have suffered an unfathomable loss."

"And while the investigation continues and we learn more, we ask that Iowans pray for the victims and their families, the members of Cornerstone Church, and the entire Ames community."

"Barbara and I are lifting up Cornerstone Church community in prayers tonight. Churches shld b a place of worship not violence. Violence is always wrong /Im closely monitoring developments in Ames as we learn more details."

"I’m closely following the situation in Ames. I’m grateful for our first responders and am praying for all involved and the entire Cornerstone Church community."



"My prayers are with the victims of tonight’s shooting, their families, and the people of Ames. Enough is enough. I am working with my colleagues in Congress to pass federal gun safety measures. The time to act is now."

"All Iowans are grieving with the Cornerstone Chuch community tonight. I am horrified and heartbroken by this senseless tragedy — no one should feel unsafe in their place of worship. I am grateful for law enforcement and will continue monitoring this situation."