Iowa law enforcement requesting help in search for Michael Castaneda

Castaneda is wanted in Scott County on numerous charge, and law enforcement is seeking help in finding him.

Iowa law enforcement says that the charges against Michael Castaneda are severe enough that they are seeking additional help in locating this suspect.

Law enforcement put out the call for help to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities on Friday, April 3rd.

Michael Castaneda is pictured above. He is a 5'10'' 28 year-old man with brown hair and brown eyes.

The organizations say that Castaneda is wanted on multiple charges, including Stalking, Criminal Mischief, Violation of No Contact Order, and Failure to Appear on Original Charges of Violation of No Contact Order and First Degree Harassment. They also say that he is armed and has a history of violent tendencies.