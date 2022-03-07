Iowa History on the Move mobile museum stops in Davenport

The 300-square-foot exhibit covers 13,000 years of Iowa history and is parked at the Freight House Farmer's Market through July 4.

Example video title will go here for this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A mobile museum stopped in Davenport Fourth of July weekend.

Iowa History 101: People and Places is a History on the Move museum exhibit that's visiting all 99 Iowa counties from 2021-23. This weekend, the 300-square-foot museum made a stop in Davenport at the Freight House Farmer's Market.

It covers 13,000 years of Iowa history, focusing on Iowa's people and places, stories of Iowa's past and showcases 56 artifacts.

It includes knitting needles used by Jane Kirkwood of Iowa City to aid soldiers during the Civil War and World War I, the pen Gov. William Harding used to sign Iowa's 19th Amendment bill as part of the national effort to ensure women's right to vote and a University of Iowa pennant owned by the first African American to get a medical degree from the University of Iowa.

The mobile museum previously toured the state from 2017-19.

"Sometimes we forget kind of the rich history we have here in Iowa and in the Midwest," said Freight House Farmer's Market Executive Director Lorrie Beaman. "I think this is a great reminder for us. Kind of appreciate where we came from and where we're going."