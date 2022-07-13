Iowa Hawkeyes football player helps family stranded on I-35

As Tina Gunn panicked in the car, she said Zach Twedt, a linebacker for the Hawkeyes, showed up out of nowhere and helped change her tire.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Kindness goes a long ways and it's an act of selflessness from an Iowa Hawkeyes football player over the weekend that left a family from Omaha thankful these two strangers met.

On Sunday, while driving from Minnesota back to Omaha, Tina Gunn said she got a flat tire on the side of I-35.

Gunn told Local 5 she was worried because her phone didn't have signal and she had her kids in the car.



As she panicked in the car, she said Zach Twedt, a linebacker for the Hawkeyes, just showed up out of nowhere and helped change her tire.



Gunn says Twedt's love and kindness will forever be felt by her family.

“Zach will be like a brother forever for me. But, also too, I would want people to look at it and see like, he didn't see color. He wasn't threatened by us. He stopped to help us and for me, it's his heart,” said Gunn.

Twedt told Local 5 when he saw Gunn and her family stranded, he knew he needed to stop and help. Lending a hand to others is something he says is important to him.



Twedt said he'll continue to spread kindness like this.

“It's not about the recognition and it's certainly not why I do it but simply just to motivate other people to try and continue to do good deeds. If I can touch that one person and help them out, hopefully they will continue to do the same thing and help other people,” said Twedt.

Gunn says, sure, she lives in Nebraska but she's now a Hawkeyes fan.

