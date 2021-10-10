Iowa Hawkeyes fans tailgate at game against Penn State

University of Iowa students and fans supported the Hawkeyes during a massive tailgate.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa Hawkeyes fans flooded the streets with tailgates for a game against Penn State Saturday, Oct. 9.

Fans said this game was one different than most.

“I haven't slept for a couple of days peacefully because this is the game," said Mike McConnell, Hawkeyes fan.

“This game is huge because it's three versus four," said Jeff Metcalf, Hawkeyes fan. "It hasn’t been like this since 85 so this is a pretty big game."

Others say tailgating for the Hawkeyes is a family tradition they want to pass along.

“My dad brought me up as an Iowa fan, I've always been an Iowa fan I grew up in Iowa City," said Metcalf.

"I brought my son, this is his first game," said Brian Porter, Hawkeyes fan. "He doesn't understand that this is the best game he'll ever go to."

Students and alumni yelled and chanted to show off their school spirit.

“Chaotic in the best way possible," said Natalie Christensen, University of Iowa student. "You become a different person. You become like your best when you're tailgating and when you're surrounded by the Hawkeyes."

“Just being together as a community as Hawkeyes fans cheering against the other school," said University of Iowa student.