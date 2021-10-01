Iowa flags ordered at half-staff for fallen firefighters memorial service

Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags in Iowa to be flown at half-staff in honor of the nation's fallen fighters.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced all flags in the state to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, October 3 in honor of the National Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service.

The annual tribute is scheduled during the first week of October and is dedicated to all firefighters who have died in the line of duty in the previous year.

“I join with Iowans in remembrance of the fallen firefighters across our nation and the ultimate sacrifice they have made," Reynolds said. “I am amazed at their fortitude and unselfish acts of heroism to run towards danger to save lives. I commend their bravery and the commitment to keep our communities safe.”

The governor's office says flags will be flown at half-staff at Iowa's State Capitol Building, all public buildings, grounds, and facilities throughout the state.