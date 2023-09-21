'Kevin has been my anchor': Gov. Reynolds issues statement following husband's cancer diagnosis

"Kevin has been my anchor throughout our 41 years of marriage, and I will be the same for him as he begins treatment," Gov. Reynolds said in a statement.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — First Gentleman of Iowa Kevin Reynolds has been diagnosed with lung cancer, the governor's office said in a release Thursday.

Kevin, the husband of Gov. Kim Reynolds, is from Osceola. The two married in 1982.

Gov. Reynolds issued the following statement:

“We’re grateful to the incredible medical team caring for Kevin. Our doctor has assured us that significant advancements in lung cancer treatment have been very effective and we have every reason to be optimistic. We are confident in our team as we begin treatment, and we will beat this together.

Kevin has been my anchor throughout our 41 years of marriage, and I will be the same for him as he begins treatment. We are blessed to be surrounded by a loving family and a community of prayer warriors. We know God is with us on this journey.”